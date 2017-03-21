Manitoba Hydro service yards broken into: ID and uniforms taken

WINNIPEG — In the wake of a break-in, Manitoba Hydro is warning its customers to ask for identification if anyone claiming to be an employee comes to their door.

Three locked Manitoba Hydro service yards were broken into over the weekend. The company vehicles were broken into, and an employee photo identification card and a number of Manitoba Hydro uniform items were taken, Hydro officials said.

An employee’s note books that had limited customer information was also taken. The notebooks had handwritten notes for both residential and business customers in Winnipeg, who had their natural gas meters exchanged. In a few cases, phone numbers and a first name to be used as a customer contact were also listed, Hydro said.

The break-ins happened at the Manitoba Hydro yards on Dawson Road, Redwood Avenue, and Pandora Avenue. Ten vehicles, which had their windows smashed, were located inside the yards.

Officials are reminding customers to ask all Manitoba Hydro employees who approach their homes for their official photo identification, and to check to see they are in a clearly marked Manitoba Hydro vehicle. If residents have any doubts, call Hydro to check the person’s name.

“We are working closely with the Winnipeg Police Service as they perform their investigation,” Scott Powell of Manitoba Hydro said.

For more information: Manitoba Hydro fraudulent customer contacts page

“We are also conducting our own internal review of this matter as our work procedures are designed to ensure that customer information or other sensitive materials are not left in vehicles during off hours,” he said.