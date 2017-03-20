Crime
March 20, 2017 9:09 am
Updated: March 20, 2017 9:10 am

Bear spray deployed during Saskatoon home invasion

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

No injuries have been reported following a home invasion in Saskatoon.

Tyler Schroeder / Global News
A A

No injuries have been reported following a home invasion in Saskatoon.

It happened just after 8:15 p.m. CT on Sunday at apartment building in the 600-block of Confederation Drive.

READ MORE: 2 injured in Saskatoon home invasion

Officers said they arrived to find a large amount of bear spray had been deployed in the building.

Witnesses reported at least one person had a shotgun.

No other details have been released at this time and police continue to investigate.

READ MORE: Two people assaulted during home invasion: Saskatoon police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bear Spray
Confederation Drive
Home Invasion
Saskatoon Home Invasion
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Shotgun

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News