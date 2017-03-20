Bear spray deployed during Saskatoon home invasion
No injuries have been reported following a home invasion in Saskatoon.
It happened just after 8:15 p.m. CT on Sunday at apartment building in the 600-block of Confederation Drive.
Officers said they arrived to find a large amount of bear spray had been deployed in the building.
Witnesses reported at least one person had a shotgun.
No other details have been released at this time and police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
