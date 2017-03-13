Two residents asleep during home invasion assaulted: Saskatoon police

Police say three masked men unlawfully entered a Saskatoon house while the residents were asleep Monday.

At around 3 a.m. CT, officers were called to a reported home invasion in the 1800-block of Clarence Avenue.

Police officials said three people were sleeping inside at the time and two of them were assaulted. One of the male victims was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects had fled out the back door and into a vehicle with cash and drugs.

They were dressed in black and had their faces concealed.

Investigators do not believe the home invasion was random. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.