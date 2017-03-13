5 of 6 suspects in Saskatoon police arrest facing drug, weapon charges

Saskatoon police say they have five of six people in custody after a minor traffic-related offence led to numerous criminal charges.

Just before 11 p.m. CT Sunday, an officer in the Westmount neighbourhood determined that a car was possibly being operated by a person without a valid driver’s licence.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to evade police.

The Air Support Unit (ASU) took over watching the car from above.

Six occupants abandoned the vehicle in the area of 33rd Street West and Avenue W.

All but one of the suspects were arrested with the help of the police dog team and ASU.

Police officials said a loaded .22-calibre rifle and small amount of methamphetamine were recovered during their investigation.

A 38-year-old woman, 25-year-old man, two 16-year-old boys and a 14-year-old girl are facing various offences that include weapon and drug charges. They were expected to appear in court Monday.

The sixth suspect is still at large.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.