Man on bike robs Saskatoon pizza delivery driver using pepper spray

The Saskatoon Police Service says a pizza delivery driver was robbed in the Mount Royal neighbourhood Sunday.

Police received a call about the robbery at around 1:05 p.m. CT.

Officers learned that an order had been placed to an address in the 400-block of Avenue Q North.

When the delivery driver arrived, he was approached by a man on a bike who pepper sprayed the victim. The suspect fled with the victim’s money and the pizzas.

Ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene for pepper spray exposure.

Investigators believe the suspect phoned in the order.

He is described as being of indigenous descent, around five-feet tall and had a moustache. The man was carrying a backpack at the time of the robbery.

Officers found the bike abandoned nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.