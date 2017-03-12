Saskatoon police seize homemade brass knuckles, BB handgun during arrest of 3
A set of homemade brass knuckles and a BB handgun were seized by police in their arrest of three teenage boys in Saskatoon Saturday.
Just before 8 p.m. CT, a person reported almost being hit by a vehicle and then having what appeared to be a gun pointed at them in the area of Attridge Drive and Kenderdine Road.
Officers located the vehicle near Ludlow Street and Lowe Road at around 8:15 p.m. and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. The boys, all age 16, were arrested.
READ MORE: Men armed with shotgun, bear spray rob Saskatoon business
Saskatoon Police officials said the weapons were seized from the youth.
The three teens are all facing charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two of them are facing charges of being in possession of a prohibited weapon. They were expected to be seen by a justice of the peace Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.