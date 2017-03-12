Saskatoon police seize homemade brass knuckles, BB handgun during arrest of 3

A set of homemade brass knuckles and a BB handgun were seized by police in their arrest of three teenage boys in Saskatoon Saturday.

Just before 8 p.m. CT, a person reported almost being hit by a vehicle and then having what appeared to be a gun pointed at them in the area of Attridge Drive and Kenderdine Road.

Officers located the vehicle near Ludlow Street and Lowe Road at around 8:15 p.m. and conducted a high-risk vehicle stop. The boys, all age 16, were arrested.

Saskatoon Police officials said the weapons were seized from the youth.

The three teens are all facing charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and two of them are facing charges of being in possession of a prohibited weapon. They were expected to be seen by a justice of the peace Sunday.

No injuries were reported.