March 14, 2017 8:52 am

2 injured in Saskatoon home invasion

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police believe a home invasion that sent two people to hospital was not a random act.

Dayne Winter / Global News
Two people were injured in a Saskatoon home invasion late Monday evening.

Patrol officers were called to an apartment in the 100-block of Avenue O South just before 11:10 p.m. CT after receiving a report that several men had entered the suite.

Two people in the apartment had been assaulted with a machete and a steel baton.

They were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the suspects were in another apartment in the building.

A man and three youth were arrested and have been charged with aggravated assault and break and enter.

The investigation continued and further charges could be laid.

Police officials believe the home invasion was not a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

