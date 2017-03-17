Lethbridge water restrictions in effect Friday

The City of Lethbridge is asking all residents to cut back on water usage immediately.

“The quick melt and ice jams in the Oldman River are causing high turbidity in the river, making the water difficult to treat at the Water Treatment Plant,” the city said in a statement.

Community is being asked to limit water usage effective immediately. Details on website and in image below https://t.co/qbEWKQPfHP pic.twitter.com/LWiDKiBiXd — City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) March 17, 2017

The city needs to maintain storage levels until the plant can adjust to the river activity, which will help avoid a boil water order from being implemented.

Residents and businesses are asked to refrain from all outdoor water usage, like washing cars, and to avoid using dishwashers and washing machines.

The city is also asking residents to not hoard water as it will impact water consumption over a short period of time.

The restriction is in effect until further notice.