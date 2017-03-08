Cheyenne Antoine accused of murdering Saskatoon teen Brittney Gargol in 2015

The family of Brittney Gargol wept in the courtroom as charges of second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body were read against Cheyenne Antoine on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Saskatoon police arrested Antoine, 20, in connection to Gargol’s death in March 2015.

“It helps, but it’s not over yet. It’s going to be a long process,” said Kristi Wickenhauser, Gargol’s stepmother.

Gargol, who was 18 at the time, was found by a passerby on Cedar Villa Estates Road near Valley Road in the early morning hours of March 25, 2015.

She died in hospital.

“The details are not going to be pretty. I’m raising her seven-year-old sister who has a lot of questions and doesn’t understand, so that’s difficult,” Wickenhauser said.

Police say Gargol and Antoine knew each other.

Antoine entered a Saskatoon courtroom on Wednesday wearing a baggy hooded sweatshirt, using the sleeves to cover her face.

She put her hood up as she walked out of the courtroom.

The accused was the subject of a missing person report issued by Saskatoon police in August 2016. Police and family members were concerned because it was unusual for her to not be in contact with family and inactive on Facebook.

She will remain in custody before her scheduled return to court on Friday morning.