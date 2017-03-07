Woman charged with murder in death of Brittney Gargol

Saskatoon police have charged a woman with murder in the 2015 death of Brittney Gargol.

The 20-year-old woman, who was known to Gargol, is charged with second-degree murder and causing an indignity to a body.

Gargol, 18, was found by a passerby on Cedar Villa Estates Road near Valley Road on the morning of March 25, 2015.

She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later. It was the third homicide of 2015 in Saskatoon.

Police investigators were able to identify her through pictures released to the public.

Gargol was a student at Nutana Collegiate and was studying to obtain her Grade 12 diploma.

A cause of death has not been released.

The accused, whose name has not been released, is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning in Saskatoon provincial court.