Curtis Morin facing numerous charges after shotgun aimed at Saskatoon police officers

Curtis Kevin Morin, who was wanted by Saskatoon police in the city’s second homicide of 2017, is facing numerous charges following his arrest.

Morin, along with two other people, were taken into custody on Wednesday in the area of 31st Street West and Avenue I North.

His arrest came after the driver of a stolen car tried to evade officers for several blocks. Police said that on at least two occasions a shotgun was aimed at officers.

Morin, 25, is facing 13 charges including pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon.

He appeared Thursday morning in Saskatoon provincial court on the charges.

A 30-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property, evading police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A third person was released with no charges laid.