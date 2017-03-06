Driver killed after truck tries to pass snow plow on Alberta highway

One driver was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 660 north of Bonnyville Monday morning.

RCMP said a pick-up truck heading west tried to pass a vehicle and a snow plow when it collided head-on with an oncoming pick-up truck.

The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. about 240 kilometres east of Edmonton.

The driver of the westbound truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the eastbound truck was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was re-routed for several hours while police and an RCMP collision analyst investigated.

RCMP said no charges will be laid in connection with the crash. They said poor visibility and weather are considered to be contributing factors.

Motorists are being asked to avoid any unnecessary travel in the area due to weather and road conditions.

The name of the driver who died is not being released by RCMP.