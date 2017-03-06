Bail hearing postponed for Concordia bomb threat suspect

A bail hearing for the man charged with calling in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University has been put off until Wednesday.
READ MORE: Concordia bomb threat suspect appears in court
Hisham Saadi, 47, appeared in court Monday after his lawyer received a large amount of evidence from the Crown.
READ MORE: 47-year-old man arrested following Concordia University bomb threat
Saadi is charged with mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.
WATCH BELOW: Concordia bomb threat
Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours last Wednesday after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.
READ MORE: ‘Nothing found’ after Concordia University bomb threat targeting ‘Muslim students’
A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.