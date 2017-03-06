Crime
March 6, 2017 1:51 pm
Updated: March 6, 2017 1:54 pm

Bail hearing postponed for Concordia bomb threat suspect

By Staff The Canadian Press

47-year-old Hisham Saadi remains behind bars after his arrest on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Montreal police
A bail hearing for the man charged with calling in an alleged bomb threat against Muslim students at Concordia University has been put off until Wednesday.

Hisham Saadi, 47, appeared in court Monday after his lawyer received a large amount of evidence from the Crown.

Saadi is charged with mischief, uttering threats and inciting fear of a terrorist-related attack.

Three university buildings in the downtown area were evacuated for several hours last Wednesday after Concordia received what it called bomb threats targeting Muslim students.

A police sweep of the buildings found no explosive devices.

