Potential bomb threat at Concordia after media receives e-mail threatening to ‘injure some Muslim students’

Montreal police are investigating a potential bomb threat at the downtown campus of Concordia University.

Several media outlets, including Global News, received an e-mail Wednesday morning threatening to “detonate once per day, a small artisanal amateur explosive devices.”

The targets are on two floors of the Hall building at 1455 de Maisonneuve Blvd. and one floor of the EV building, located at 1515 Sainte-Catherine St., “where Muslims hang out.”

#Concordia has issued an evacuation order for the EV & the Hall Building, due to a bomb threat that we received. For more info, concordia.ca Story continues below — Concordia University (@Concordia) March 1, 2017

It continues on to say that the bombs are “not meant to kill anybody. The only aim is to injure some Muslim students” and that “things have changed” now that Donald Trump is in office in the U.S.

The e-mail goes on to demand that the university stop “religious activities of all kinds on campus.”

According to university spokesperson Fiona Downey, the school is aware of the threat and will make a statement when they know more information.

The two buildings have been evacuated and classes are cancelled until 6 p.m.

Evacuate EV and Hall Buildings on SGW campus, immediately. Classes cancelled; may resume at 6 p.m. Avoid buildings. More info:concordia.ca — Concordia University (@Concordia) March 1, 2017

“Concordia is cooperating with police who are now on-site investigating a potential threat in these buildings,” a statement on the school’s website reads.

“If you are in these buildings, you are asked to leave immediately. This applies to all faculty, staff and students, as well as members of the public.”

The university is advising people to avoid the area until further notice.