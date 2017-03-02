47-year-old man arrested following Concordia University bomb threat

A 47-year-old man has been arrested after a bomb threat targeted Muslim students Wednesday at Concordia University.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, the man was arrested at his apartment on Darlington Street in NDG.

The police, SWAT team and canine units all participated in the arrest.

Approximately 30 people were also evacuated during the operation.

Police said it is too early to discuss what charges the man could face.

The bomb threat at Concordia University’s downtown campus forced the evacuation of three buildings.

Wednesday morning, several media outlets, including Global News, received an e-mail threatening to “detonate once per day, a small artisanal amateur explosive devices.”

The targets were on two floors of the Hall building at 1455 de Maisonneuve Blvd. Ouest and one floor of the EV building, located at 1515 Sainte-Catherine St., “where Muslims hang out.”

The e-mail goes on to say that the bombs are “not meant to kill anybody. The only aim is to injure some Muslim students” and that “things have changed” now that Donald Trump is in office in the U.S.