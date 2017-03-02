Concordia bomb threat suspect appears in court

Hisham Saadi, the man accused in connection with the Concordia bomb threat, appeared in Montreal court via video conference Thursday afternoon.

He faces charges of public mischief, uttering threats and causing fear of a terrorist attack.

Saadi remains behind bars and a bail hearing is set for Friday morning after a psychological evaluation.

The 47-year-old was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Thursday by Montreal police at his Côte-des-Neiges apartment.

The bomb threat at Concordia University’s downtown campus forced the evacuation of three buildings.

Several media outlets, including Global News, had received an email threatening to “detonate once per day, a small artisanal amateur explosive devices.”

The targets were on two floors of the Hall building at 1455 de Maisonneuve Blvd. Ouest and one floor of the EV building, located at 1515 Sainte-Catherine St., “where Muslims hang out.”

The email goes on to say that the bombs are “not meant to kill anybody. The only aim is to injure some Muslim students” and that “things have changed” now that Donald Trump is in office in the U.S.