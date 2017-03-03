Pasieka found guilty on 2 counts of first-degree murder in Edmonton warehouse stabbing

WARNING: Disturbing content.

A jury found Jayme Pasieka guilty Friday afternoon on both counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two of his co-workers at an Edmonton warehouse.

The jury found Pasieka fatally stabbed 50-year-old Fitzroy Harris and 41-year-old Thierno Bah at a Loblaw warehouse on Feb. 28, 2014. Four other people were injured in the attack.

Pasieka had pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges he was facing. In addition to the first-degree murder charges, he was also charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The jury found him guilty on all charges.

As the guilty verdicts were read, members of Harris’ family could be heard sighing with relief and then beginning to cry.

Pasieka’s demeanour did not change. He sat still in the prisoner’s box with his arms crossed as he looked at the jury.

During closing arguments, Pasieka’s lawyer told jurors they should question whether Pasieka actually planned to kill his co-workers and suggested he could be found guilty of manslaughter in Harris’ and Bah’s deaths.

The defence argued Pasieka had schizophrenia and was sad about the violence that transpired in the warehouse.

The Crown argued Pasieka’s mental health issues didn’t mean he could not form intent and that a 911 tape revealed Pasieka kept saying “die” over and over again as he stabbed one of his victims, indicating intent to kill.

The Crown also argued Pasieka was rational when purchasing the knives used in the attack, saying he bought extras in case the knives became dull.

“It might have been a suffering mind, but it was a rational one.”

“He’s not random. He’s not wild,” the Crown argued, adding Pasieka could be seen on video following traffic laws driving away from the warehouse after the rampage.

On Wednesday, Pasieka took the stand at his own trial and told the court he had suffered a nervous breakdown at the time of the deadly attack. He also admitted he intended to kill his victims.

The jury was sequestered Thursday evening but came back Friday morning with a request to hear Pasieka’s full testimony again.

Jurors were brought back into open court to listen to a recording of the testimony.

The jury deliberated for about seven hours, not counting the time spent listening to Pasieka’s testimony again.

Over the course of Pasieka’s trial, which began on Feb. 21, 2017, jurors saw and heard graphic evidence including 911 calls made during the attacks and surveillance video taken at the warehouse that day.

