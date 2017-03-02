Adele invited impersonator on stage with her to sing ‘Rumour Has It’

Adele, meet Adele. Kind of.

The singer surprised concertgoers at a recent Australia show when she invited drag star Feminem onto the stage.

The impersonator, who was dressed just like Adele, shared the stage with the singer and even sang a bit of her hit Rumour Has It.

“Can I sing for you?” Feminem asked, and then proceeded to sing the song a cappella, while Adele danced and clapped along.

Adele is currently in the middle of her Australian tour and during her show at the Domain Stadium in Perth, she saw Feminem in the audience. “Some guy from the crew grabbed my hand and lead me onto the stage,” Feminem revealed about the moment to WA Today.

The two shared a moment on the stage together and joked back and forth. “Why didn’t you tell me I had such a sweaty face? You look better than I do… we can’t have that,” Adele said before they took a selfie together.

Selfie with @adele #adele #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:38am PST

“I kind of caught her eye in the first 15 minutes of the show and she gave me a bit of a wink and a wave and I was just having fun,” Feminem told radio station 6PR about how it all went down.

“And then when she came further and was walking down the catwalk, she circled the stage she stopped and she said ‘I want to meet you.’ And security did the rest.”

Here I am on stage singing to @adele in front of 65000 people no biggie 🎤 #adele #perth #adeleperth #feminem A post shared by Feminem (@djfeminem) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:22am PST

“I impersonate you professionally for a job,” Feminem told the singer.

“Shut up,” Adele responded.

Watch Adele and Feminem on stage in the video above.