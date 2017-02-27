Two Halifax-area men charged after fentanyl pills, other drugs seized

Halifax police have arrested and charged two men with various drug-related offenses after a search warrant was executed in Dartmouth on Friday.

At 2:10 p.m., police say they executed the warrant at an Elmwood Avenue residence. Police say they found fentanyl pills, a “quantity” of cocaine, marijuana and cannabis resin. The various drugs, drug paraphernalia and an amount of cash were seized from the property. Two men were arrested.

Harry William Crann, 56, of Dartmouth and 26-year-old Matthew Alexander Bonn of Lower Sackville face numerous drug-related charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking both cocaine and fentanyl. They also have been charged with possession of marijuana and cannabis resin. Bonn also faces three counts of breaching a recognizance and two counts of breaching a probation order.

Both men will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court Monday.