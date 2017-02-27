Manitoba government set to release spring flood forecast

The province is set to release its spring flood forecast on Monday.

The flood outlook is set to be released at 1 p.m., which will be live streamed from this page and our Facebook page.

In January, the government released an early flood forecast stating the wet winter could cause major overland flooding in the spring. Areas impacted included: the Red, Souris, Pembina, lower Assiniboine and Roseau rivers and the southwest region of the province were predicted at risk for major flooding.

RELATED: Manitoba at risk of major overland flooding: province

The last two weeks of February have been unseasonably warm, with eight days above 0 C. The normal daily average temperature is around -13.2 C.