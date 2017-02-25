4 injured, 1 in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Whitby

Four people are injured, including one man in critical condition, after two pickup trucks collided in Whitby early Saturday.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a crash on Dundas Road at Thickson Road.

Police said a pickup truck travelling eastbound was stopped at a red light when a second pickup travelling in the same direction rear-ended the first truck.

Overnight: High impact crash involving two pick-up trucks @ Dundas St & Thickson Rd, Whitby. Several people hurt, one victim very critical. pic.twitter.com/BxkNV6gurn — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) February 25, 2017

The driver of the second vehicle was the lone occupant and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Oshawa before being transferred to St. Michael’s trauma centre in Toronto, police said.

The three occupants in the first truck suffered only minor injuries.

The intersection was closed until shortly after 9:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Man killed following two-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Durham Regional Police Traffic Services is investigating. No information has been released as to the cause of the accident.