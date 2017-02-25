Crime
February 25, 2017 10:53 am

4 injured, 1 in critical condition after two-vehicle crash in Whitby

By Web Writer  Global News

Scene of the crash between two pickup trucks in Whitby early Saturday. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

Jeremy Cohn/ Global News
A A

Four people are injured, including one man in critical condition, after two pickup trucks collided in Whitby early Saturday.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded to a call at 2:00 a.m. about a crash on Dundas Road at Thickson Road.

Police said a pickup truck travelling eastbound was stopped at a red light when a second pickup travelling in the same direction rear-ended the first truck.

The driver of the second vehicle was the lone occupant and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Oshawa before being transferred to St. Michael’s trauma centre in Toronto, police said.

The three occupants in the first truck suffered only minor injuries.

The intersection was closed until shortly after 9:00 a.m.

READ MORE: Man killed following two-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Durham Regional Police Traffic Services is investigating. No information has been released as to the cause of the accident.

 

 
Report an error
Crime
Durham Regional Police
Durham Regional Police Traffic Services
Whitby car accident
Whitby car crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News