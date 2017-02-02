Man killed following two-vehicle crash in Scarborough

A 26-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough overnight that left debris strewn across the roadway for several blocks.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Brimley Road and Dallyn Crescent just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said a silver-coloured Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on Brimley when it collided with a dark-coloured Mazda 3.

The Malibu then slammed into a tree and ended up with its front-end split in half.

The male driver of the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old driver of the Mazda was uninjured.

“We’re looking at speed for the southbound Chevy Malibu as being the main factor in the collision,” Const. Clint Stibbe said. “But we have to look at the vehicle that entered off Elgar, which is a side street and turned onto southbound Brimley.”

Police said one of their cruisers suffered a flat tire after driving over some of the debris.

“There’s a battery from one of the vehicles here. There’s a tire further down the street,” Stibbe said.

Police believe the trail of debris indicates speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash.