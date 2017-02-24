Sports
February 24, 2017 3:07 pm
Updated: February 24, 2017 3:15 pm

Lacrosse 101: recovering loose balls

Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Kyle Rubisch shows Ryan Flaherty how to recover loose balls in Lacrosse 101.

The Saskatchewan Rush have won five straight games as they continue to chase a third consecutive Champions Cup.

That kind of success doesn’t happen by accident.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush giving jerseys to babies born on game day

The Rush are strong in many areas, including one key stat that doesn’t get a lot of attention – recovering loose balls.

Kyle Rubisch gets some help from Ben McIntosh to show Ryan Flaherty how it’s done in this week’s edition of Lacrosse 101.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Rush forward Adam Jones reaches career milestone

The Rush are back in action Saturday when the Calgary Roughnecks come to town.

Watch below as Brent Mydske and Robert Church tee-up the game against their arch rivals.

