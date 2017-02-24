Lacrosse 101: recovering loose balls

The Saskatchewan Rush have won five straight games as they continue to chase a third consecutive Champions Cup.

That kind of success doesn’t happen by accident.

The Rush are strong in many areas, including one key stat that doesn’t get a lot of attention – recovering loose balls.

Kyle Rubisch gets some help from Ben McIntosh to show Ryan Flaherty how it’s done in this week’s edition of Lacrosse 101.

The Rush are back in action Saturday when the Calgary Roughnecks come to town.

Watch below as Brent Mydske and Robert Church tee-up the game against their arch rivals.