Saskatchewan Rush giving jerseys to babies born on game day

Babies born in Saskatoon on a Saskatchewan Rush game day will receive a free toddler jersey from the team.

“Our organization as a whole is always striving to create unique experiences for our amazing fans,” Andrea Haughian, vice-president of marketing and partnerships for the Rush, said in a statement.

“This jersey initiative will serve as a fantastic platform to welcome in a new generation of Rush fans, while also creating a keepsake item for families to hold onto as their child grows up, creating life-long fans of the Rush.”

The jersey initiative is for the rest of the 2017 season and will be expanded in 2018 to include babies born in Saskatchewan on a Rush game day.

Team officials said this is one way for the Rush to usher in a new generation of lacrosse fans.

This is Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan game week.

The Rush are in action this Saturday when their arch-rivals the Calgary Roughnecks come to town.