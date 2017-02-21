Saskatchewan Rush forward Adam Jones reaches career milestone

The Saskatchewan Rush earned their fifth-straight win Saturday on a milestone night for forward Adam Jones.

The sixth-year pro recorded two assists to reach 400 career points, doing it in his first game against his former team, the Colorado Mammoth.

“It does make me feel old, but it’s good. Once I was traded here, I was glad to be here, and the way the offence works here it’s super exciting for us in a big win,” Jones said.

Jones had a career-high 51 goals and 93 points with Colorado in 2014.

He has nine goals and 17 assists so far this season with the Rush.

The Rush are back in action on Saturday when they host their arch-rivals, the Calgary Roughnecks.

The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m. CT at SaskTel Centre on “Super Heroes Night.”

The Rush are teaming up with TD Bank to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan.

“At TD, we believe that one of the best ways that we can support our communities is by investing in children’s health,” Ryan Barclay, TD Bank district vice-president, Saskatchewan, said.

“TD believes that every child deserves the opportunity to live life to its fullest.”

“We are so pleased to partner with community super heroes like TD and the Saskatchewan Rush to honour our youngest real life heroes, pediatric patients across the province,” Brynn Boback-Lane, president and CEO of the Children’s Hospital Foundation of Saskatchewan, added.

Fans can bid on game-worn, autographed jerseys, which have a super hero theme.

“The children currently admitted to pediatric departments across Saskatchewan are real life super heroes and our players will be honouring them by wearing the jerseys during the game, as we rally our fans together to help raise money for their amazing cause,” Andrea Haughian, vice-president, marketing and partnerships for the Rush, said.

One Bad Son will also be at the game, performing two songs during the pre-game ceremonies and another three at half-time.