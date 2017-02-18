Saskatchewan Rush defeat Colorado Mammoth 8-7 in Battle of the West

In the lowest scoring National Lacrosse League (NLL) game thus far this season, the Saskatchewan Rush defeated the Colorado Mammoth 8-7.

Ben McIntosh was the only Rush player to score twice, while Curtis Knight and Mark Matthews led Saskatchewan with one goal and two assists each.

Mammoth goalie Dillon Ward stopped 45 of Saskatchewan’s 52 shots.

Many fans were anticipating the return of forward Zack Greer, who was traded for Adam Jones in the off-season, however he was left off the lineup due to a lower body injury.

The win keeps Saskatchewan in first place in the West division. The Rush face the Calgary Roughnecks next Saturday at SaskTel Centre.