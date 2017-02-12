Church, Matthews combine for 21 points as Sask. Rush beats Rochester Knighthawks

Robert Church had four goals and 11 points while Mark Matthews added four goals and 10 points as the Saskatchewan Rush downed the Rochester Knighthawks 21-12 on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Adam Jones had two goals and four assists, Curtis Knight, Matthew Dinsdale and Ben McIntosh each struck twice while Matt Hossack, Adrian Sorichetti, Ryan Dilks, Chris Corbeil and Mike Messenger added a goal apiece to round out the offence for the Rush (4-2).

Josh Currier led the Knighthawks (2-4) with four goals while Kyle Jackson added two goals and two helpers. Graeme Hossack, John Rae, Andrew Suitor, Cory Vitarelli, Ian Llord and Scott Campbell added singles.

Aaron Bold made 35 saves for the win. Matt Vinc took the loss, allowing 13 goals on 34 shots. Angus Goodleaf made 13 saves in 19:49 of relief.

Saskatchewan went 5 for 8 on the power play while Rochester went 2 for 3.