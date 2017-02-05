Matthews scores 4 goals to lead Saskatchewan Rush past Calgary Roughnecks 15-11

Mark Matthews scored four goals and Aaron Bold made 46 saves as the Saskatchewan Rush got past the Calgary Roughnecks 15-11 on Saturday night in National Lacrosse League action.

Ben McIntosh had a hat trick and Adam Jones struck twice for Saskatchewan (3-2). Matt Hossack, Nik Bilic, Jeremy Thompson, Adrian Sorichetti, Matthew Dinsdale and Robert Church supplied the rest of the offence.

READ MORE: Grandma Rush takes aim at Calgary Roughnecks leading scorer Curtis Dickson

Curtis Dickson and Dane Dobbie scored three goals apiece for the Roughnecks (3-2). Tyler Digby had a pair of goals while Jeff Shattler, Holden Cattoni and Wesley Berg also chipped in. Frank Scigliano turned away 43 shots.

The Rush converted on their only power play and Calgary went 4 for 5.