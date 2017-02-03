Grandma Rush takes aim at Calgary Roughnecks leading scorer Curtis Dickson

Saskatchewan Rush super-fan Joyce Souka, aka Grandma Rush, has taken aim at the Calgary Roughnecks leading scorer.

In an ad placed in the Calgary Sun on Friday, Grandma Rush said she wants her boys to make Curtis “Superman” Dickson look silly when the teams meet in Calgary on Saturday.

“I love my boys so much! I want them to know that Rush Nation is always behind them,” said Souka.

“They are going to play amazing Saturday, and I can’t wait for them to make that Curtis Dickson fellow look silly.”

In a tweet, Dickson said even he couldn’t be mad at the ad.

I can't even be mad at this 😂 https://t.co/btKLciS8Yg — Curtis Dickson (@CurtisDickson17) February 3, 2017

The Rush and Roughnecks have a heated rivalry, dating back to when the Rush were located in Edmonton.

Tempers flared in December during an exhibition match, resulting in a line brawl and suspensions for five players.

Rush forward Robert Church, who had 10 goals in four regular season games against the Roughnecks last season, is looking forward to the game.

“We always get a little extra motivated to play Calgary because they are such a tough team to play against and our number-one rival,” Church said.

The Rush currently trail the Roughnecks by one game in the National Lacrosse League’s West Division.