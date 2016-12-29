5 players suspended after line brawl between Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks

Five players have been suspended by the National Lacrosse League following a line brawl between the Saskatchewan Rush and the Calgary Roughnecks.

The line brawl happened on Dec. 16 when the two rivals hooked up for a Christmas Showdown.

It started after Roughneck goalie Frank Scigliano did not receive a penalty late in the game for a two-handed slash on Rush forward Robert Church.

That touched off a fracas that ended with Scigliano and Rush goalie Aaron Bold squaring off at centre-turf. Bold was given a match penalty for participating in a second fight after the initial confrontation.

On Wednesday, the NLL suspended Bold and Rush forward Ben McIntosh for one regular season game along with Scigliano, Greg Harnett, and Garett McIntosh from the Roughnecks.

“The rivalry between us and Calgary is the same regardless of whether or not a line brawl breaks out,” Rush defenceman Jeff Cornwall said.

He took a headshot elbow from Greg Harnett during the game.

“Both teams are hungry to win and that is evident each time we take the floor. Everyone knows the best payback is to beat the opposition on the scoreboard and I am sure that will be both teams’ focus next time we meet.”

That will come on Feb. 4 when the bitter rivals meet in Calgary.

The Rush begin defence of their NLL title on Jan. 7 when they take on the Georgia Storm.

