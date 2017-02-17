Lacrosse 101: the art of the power play

The Saskatchewan Rush are on a four-game winning streak in the National Lacrosse League and a big reason has been the success of their power play.

The Rush have scored 25 times with the man advantage.

Their success rate of 64.1 per cent is the best in the league.

On this week’s edition of Lacrosse 101, Ryan Flaherty learns the keys to power play production from Rush forward Robert Church, who currently leads the league in power play goals.

The Rush look to extend their winning streak when the Colorado Mammoth come to Saskatoon on Saturday.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. CT at SaskTel Centre.