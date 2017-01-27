Sports
January 27, 2017 7:23 am
Updated: January 27, 2017 12:08 pm

Lacrosse 101: cultural significance of the game

By Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Ryan Flaherty explored the cultural significance of lacrosse with Jeremy Thompson in Lacrosse 101.

Professional lacrosse may still be in its infancy in Saskatchewan, but the sport has been around for centuries.

Its roots lie with the Iroquois people, who inhabited the lower parts of Quebec, Ontario and parts of the northeastern United States.

Saskatchewan Rush player Jeremy Thompson is a proud member of the Iroquois.

FULL COVERAGE: Saskatchewan Rush 

In this edition of Lacrosse 101, Thompson discusses the sport’s cultural significance with Ryan Flaherty.

The Rush are back in action on Friday when they take on the Vancouver Stealth at SaskTel Centre.

