Lacrosse 101: cultural significance of the game

Professional lacrosse may still be in its infancy in Saskatchewan, but the sport has been around for centuries.

Its roots lie with the Iroquois people, who inhabited the lower parts of Quebec, Ontario and parts of the northeastern United States.

Saskatchewan Rush player Jeremy Thompson is a proud member of the Iroquois.

In this edition of Lacrosse 101, Thompson discusses the sport’s cultural significance with Ryan Flaherty.

The Rush are back in action on Friday when they take on the Vancouver Stealth at SaskTel Centre.