Lethbridge teacher facing child pornography charges: ALERT

A 37-year-old junior high school teacher in Lethbridge, Alta. is facing a number of child pornography charges after an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team.

Police said the investigation first began in January 2017 when ICE was given a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Explioted Children (NCMEC) about a user who was uploading child sexual exploitation materials. The ICE team did not know the user was a teacher until recently, a news release said.

ALERT said the ICE team arrested Dwayne Schnell on Wednesday. He is charged with possession, accessing and distributing child pornography. A number of computers and electronic devices were seized from his home in Lethbridge and will be examined.

Police said Schnell may face more charges as this investigation is still on-going.

ALERT said Schnell teaches Grades 7 to 12 at the Lethbridge French language school École La Vérendrye.

He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 23, 2017.

Lethbridge is 212 kilometres south of Calgary.