Canada
February 22, 2017 6:40 am
Updated: February 22, 2017 6:45 am

Saskatoon firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Bonanza restaurant

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatoon firefighters continue to deal with a fire at the 8th Street East Bonanza restaurant.

Brice Perkins / Global News
A A

Dozens of Saskatoon firefighters worked through the night battling a blaze at the Bonanza restaurant on 8th Street East.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call at 10:38 p.m. CT on Tuesday for a report of a structure fire.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza evacuated due to smoke from car fire in underground parkade

Four engine companies, an aerial ladder and a rescue truck were dispatched.

Firefighters initially started an interior attack but went on an exterior attack when the ceiling fire was found to be burning through the roof.

A second alarm was sounded after 45 minutes.

Crews were able to gain an upper hand with the additional resources and attempted unsuccessfully to re-enter the building and continued with a defensive attack.

READ MORE: Man injured in Saskatoon trailer park home fire

All staff were able to get out of the restaurant and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
8th Street
8th Street East
8th Street East Saskatoon
Bonanza
Bonanza Fire
Bonanza Restaurant
Fire
Saskatoon Bonanza
Saskatoon Fire
Saskatoon Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News