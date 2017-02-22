Saskatoon firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Bonanza restaurant

Dozens of Saskatoon firefighters worked through the night battling a blaze at the Bonanza restaurant on 8th Street East.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a call at 10:38 p.m. CT on Tuesday for a report of a structure fire.

READ MORE: Saskatoon’s Midtown Plaza evacuated due to smoke from car fire in underground parkade

Four engine companies, an aerial ladder and a rescue truck were dispatched.

Firefighters initially started an interior attack but went on an exterior attack when the ceiling fire was found to be burning through the roof.

A second alarm was sounded after 45 minutes.

Crews were able to gain an upper hand with the additional resources and attempted unsuccessfully to re-enter the building and continued with a defensive attack.

READ MORE: Man injured in Saskatoon trailer park home fire

All staff were able to get out of the restaurant and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.