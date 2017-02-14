Canada
All 4 children safety taken off school bus on fire in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a school bus fire in the Adelaide/Churchill neighbourhood Tuesday.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a school bus fire in the Adelaide/Churchill neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

A report of the blaze on Macdermid Crescent came in at around 4:05 p.m. CT.

Upon arrival, crews found the bus engulfed in flames.

Fire department officials said all four children on the bus at the time were safely evacuated by the driver to a nearby home.

The fire was quickly brought under control by crews and extinguished.

The kids were taken home by another bus. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said the cause of the fire, which reportedly started under the hood of the vehicle, is currently under investigation.

