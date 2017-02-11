Canada
Arson deemed cause of fire at Saskatoon’s Sutherland School

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to a fire at Sutherland School Friday evening.

A fire investigator has determined the cause of a blaze at a Saskatoon school was arson.

At around 6:30 p.m. CT Friday, members the Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call for smoke in the area of Sutherland School.

Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the rear of the building.

The first crew to enter the school found light smoke and further investigation revealed that flames from a wooden recycle bin up against the rear of the building were touching the structure.

Fire officials said accessing the rear of the school with firefighting equipment proved difficult due to a chain link fence surrounding the yard and playground area.

Crews eventually gained access and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $10,000. No injuries were reported.

