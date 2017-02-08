Crews knocking down fire at mobile home in Saskatoon

The Saskatoon Fire Department is attempting to extinguish a blaze in the Forest Grove neighbourhood.

Initially, fire crews were called to an unknown emergency at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Firefighters could see smoke en route to the 200-block of Grant Street and discovered a fully involved mobile home.

Flames spread to an adjacent building but was quickly controlled.

Firefighters remain at the scene and are actively fighting the initial fire.

Officials with the fire department said there has been a report of one injury to a civilian who has been taken to hospital by MD Ambulance.

A fire investigator was called to the scene.