Saskatoon Fire Department deals with 2 blazes

It was a busy Tuesday evening for crews with the Saskatoon Fire Department as they had to deal with two blazes in just over an hour.

The fire department received multiple 911 calls at around 10:15 p.m. CT for a structure fire at 213 Ave. I S.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a two-storey home.

Everyone inside was able to get out before emergency crews arrived.

An exterior attack was started and firefighters searched the home to confirm there was no one inside.

A cat suffering from smoke inhalation and burns was rescued. It was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

The fire spread to the roof and to a neighbouring home. Crews also had to deal with a leaking propane tank on an upstairs deck.

It took three hours to bring the fire under control.

Damage to the first home is estimated at $140,000 and $80,000 to the second home.

The cause has been deemed undetermined.

The second call came in at around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a vehicle fire at 1422 Willowgrove Cres.

Crews arrived to find a car and garage on fire which was brought under control in just under 30 minutes.

Damage is estimated at $6,000.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be accidental.