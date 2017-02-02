Canada
Downtown office building fire posed challenges: Saskatoon Fire Department

It took Saskatoon firefighters almost four hours to bring a fire at a downtown office building under control.

Firefighters have brought a structure fire at an office building in downtown Saskatoon under control.

The Saskatoon Fire Department received a 911 call just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a fire outside a building in the 500-block of Spadina Crescent.

Three pumpers and a ladder truck responded and five fire crews started an aggressive offensive attack.

It took almost four hours to bring the fire under control.

Officials said the fire posed challenges as it started to burn throughout the interior and office contents had to be covered to try and safeguard against damage.

There is no word yet on the extent of damage or the cause of the fire.

