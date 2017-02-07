Saskatoon Fire Department deals with garage and electrical fires

The Saskatoon Fire Department was busy Monday evening dealing with a garage fire and an electrical fire.

The first call came in just after 7 p.m. CT for a report of a structure fire at 224 Dalhousie Cres. in the College Park neighbourhood.

Crews arrived to find a detached garage up in flames.

The homeowner told firefighters that there was no one inside the garage.

The fire was contained to the garage and a vehicle that was inside.

Damage is estimated at $60,000. The cause is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.

Then at 8:46 p.m., firefighters were called to a possible fire at 201 Ave. M N. in the Westmount neighbourhood.

Crews arrived to find some people outside while others had not yet left the building.

The remaining people inside were evacuated and the landlord was called to ensure the tenants were taken care of while firefighters dealt with the situation.

The fire was located in a basement bathroom and quickly extinguished.

SaskEnergy was brought in to evaluate the condition of the furnace and people were allowed back into the building once heat was restored.

A fire investigator determined the cause to be the electrical failure of a bathroom plug. Damage is estimated at $1,000.