Midtown Plaza evacuated due to smoke from car fire in underground parkade

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire in the Midtown Plaza parkade on Saturday.

At around 5:10 p.m. CT, the owner of the vehicle reported his car was on fire in the underground parking lot.

Crews arrived at the entrance located off of 20th Street East and found heavy smoke near the mid-point of the parking garage and flames coming from the car’s engine compartment.

Fire department officials said the mall’s fire suppression system was preventing the fire from spreading.

The blaze was brought under control within 19 minutes of the initial alarm.

Due to the smoke, firefighters and mall security evacuated the parking garage and the shopping area of the mall. Maintenance staff used the Midtown Plaza’s ventilation system to remove the smoke.

Customers were not let back in and owners closed their stores for the remainder of the day.

MD Ambulance paramedics assessed one of the mall’s security staff for smoke inhalation.

No one was found during a search of the parking garage.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause.