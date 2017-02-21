Saskatoon Blades in 3-way race for final playoff spot

It’s turning into a three-way battle between the Saskatoon Blades and two other teams for the final wild card spot in the Western Hockey League’s Eastern Conference.

The Blades earned just a single point on a three-game trip through the Central Division over the weekend, falling back into a tie for the final playoff spot.

After suffering a 3-2 overtime loss to the last-place Kootenay Ice on Friday, the Blades dropped a 6-2 decision to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Saturday.

But the big blow came on Sunday, a 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Calgary Hitmen, who have been chasing the Blades for a wild card spot.

Both clubs now have 54 points but the Hitmen have a game in hand.

Calgary trails the Red Deer Rebels by just two points for third in the Central Division, so the Blades need to finish ahead of one of those teams to make the playoffs.

The Rebels are currently two points up on Saskatoon in the standings, but have played one more game.

The Blades meet both teams once more this season, both on the road. They take on Red Deer on March 7 and then head to Calgary the following day to take on the Hitmen.

The Blades are back in action on Wednesday when the Regina Pats, the top-ranked junior team in the country, heads to Saskatoon. Game time is 7:05 p.m. CT at SaskTel Place.