Calgary Hitmen top Saskatoon Blades 3-2
Mark Kastelic scored the winner in the second period as the Hitmen topped the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 Sunday in Calgary.
Andrew Fyten and Vladislav Yeryomenko also had goals for Calgary (22-26-10).
Jesse Shynkaruk and Mason McCarty had power-play goals for the Blades (23-28-8).
The Blades play the Regina Pats next at SaskTel Centre Wednesday.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
