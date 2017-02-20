Sports
February 20, 2017 7:21 am

Calgary Hitmen top Saskatoon Blades 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Calgary Hitmen topped the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 Sunday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

File / Global News
A A

Mark Kastelic scored the winner in the second period as the Hitmen topped the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 Sunday in Calgary.

Andrew Fyten and Vladislav Yeryomenko also had goals for Calgary (22-26-10).

READ MORE: Lethbridge Hurricanes beat Saskatoon Blades 6-2 for third win in a row

Jesse Shynkaruk and Mason McCarty had power-play goals for the Blades (23-28-8).

The Blades play the Regina Pats next at SaskTel Centre Wednesday.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Hitmen
Hockey
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
Scotiabank Saddledome
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News