Lethbridge Hurricanes beat Saskatoon Blades 6-2 for 3rd win in a row

Matt Alfaro had a hat trick and an assist as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Saskatoon Blades 6-2 Saturday for their third win in a row.

Tyler Wong and Zak Zborosky both had a goal and three helpers and Brady Poteau scored once for Lethbridge (35-16-7), which got a 22-save outing from Ryan Gilchrist.

READ MORE: Vince Loschiavo scores OT winner as Kootenay Ice beat Saskatoon Blades 3-2

Tyler Lees and Logan Christensen repsonded for the Blades (23-26-8). Brock Hamm turned out 28-of-34 shots in a losing cause.

Saskatoon’s Cole Johnson was given a major and game misconduct just 4:20 into the game for goalie interference.

The Blades play the Hitmen next in Calgary on Sunday.

With files from Global News