February 18, 2017 1:31 pm
Updated: February 18, 2017 1:34 pm

Vince Loschiavo scores OT winner as Kootenay Ice beat Saskatoon Blades 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press

The Kootenay Ice snapped a seven-game slide by beating the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 Friday in overtime.

Brett Davis and Noah Philp also scored for Kootenay (13-35-10) while Jakob Walter made 28 saves for the victory.

Markson Bechtold and Mason McCarty responded for the Blades (23-26-11). Logan Flodell kicked out 28 shots in a losing cause.

The Blades play the Hurricanes next in Lethbridge, Alta., on Saturday.

With files from Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

