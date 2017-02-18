Vince Loschiavo scores OT winner as Kootenay Ice beat Saskatoon Blades 3-2
Vince Loschiavo scored the winner as the Kootenay Ice snapped a seven-game slide by beating the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 Friday in overtime.
Brett Davis and Noah Philp also scored for Kootenay (13-35-10) while Jakob Walter made 28 saves for the victory.
Markson Bechtold and Mason McCarty responded for the Blades (23-26-11). Logan Flodell kicked out 28 shots in a losing cause.
The Blades play the Hurricanes next in Lethbridge, Alta., on Saturday.
