Saskatoon Blades salvage point in shootout loss to Everett Silvertips

The Saskatoon Blades had their three-game winning streak snapped Wednesday night with a 2-1 shootout loss to the visiting Everett Silvertips. Kirby Dach scored the Blades lone goal in regulation while Brock Hamm made 28 saves. Dominic Zwerger was the only Silvertip to beat Hamm during regulation.

After Jesse Shynkaruk opened the shootout with a goal for Saskatoon, no other Blade was able to beat Everett goaltender Carter Hart, who stopped 30 shots in the first 65 minutes. Orrin Centazzo scored in the second round of the shootout before Riley Sutter buried the winner in round four.

With the loss the Blades end their season-long seven-game home stand with a record of 3-3-1, but they earn a valuable point in the losing effort to move three points clear of the Calgary Hitmen for the final wild card playoff spot in the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Eastern Conference. The Blades now hit the road for three games in three nights starting with a date against the Kootenay ICE in Cranbrook, B.C. on Friday.