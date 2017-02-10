Saskatoon Blades get McCarty and Dach back to relieve injury woes

The Saskatoon Blades were treated to a welcome sight this week: Mason McCarty wearing a regular practice jersey, set to play his first game in two and a half months.

The 19-year-old forward has been out of the lineup since suffering a knee injury in a game against the Brandon Wheat Kings on Nov. 25.

“Twenty-seven games is a long time to watch…so I don’t know, it’s been a while. I’ll try to get the rust out but I’m really excited to be playing again,” McCarty said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades waiting for word on status of Jake Kustra

The Blackie, Alta., native was Saskatoon’s leading point producer before getting hurt. His 14 goals still rank third on the team despite his lengthy absence.

However McCarty’s return only fills one hole in a Blades lineup riddled with them. Six other players remain on the injured list, and only forward Markson Bechtold appears close to getting back.

The situation led the Blades to seek permission from the Western Hockey League (WHL) to call up 15-year-old prospect Kirby Dach on an emergency basis for the rest of the season, a request the league granted.

Dach is now practicing with the team and will play in this weekend’s games.

“It’s an excellent feeling for sure. I just couldn’t wait to get away from my midget team. Nothing bad against them but it’s just an exciting feeling being here, being an official WHL player for sure and being part of the Blades,” Dach said.

The second-overall pick in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, Dach has six goals and 26 points in 22 games this season with the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers of the Alberta Midget Hockey League. He’s also suited up for four games with the Blades during previous callups, registering one assist.

“He just needs to do his thing, and you know we don’t want to pressure him into things that he can’t do. All the things that we’re gonna throw at him, he can handle, and he’s just gonna add to the group,” Brockman said.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades in danger of sliding out of playoff spot

With the Bridge City Bunch currently holding a one-point lead over the Calgary Hitmen for the final Eastern Conference wild card playoff spot, they’ll take all the help they can get.

The news isn’t all good however as the Blades lost another forward to injury. Caleb Fantillo suffered a concussion in practice and a timetable for his return is unknown.

That means the Blades will have just 19 skaters when they face the Moose Jaw Warriors at SaskTel Centre on Friday.