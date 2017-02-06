Sports
8:40 am

Saskatoon Blades waiting for word on status of Jake Kustra

WATCH ABOVE: Saskatoon Blades defenceman Jake Kustra, who has a concussion history, taken off the ice on a stretcher after hit during Red Deer Rebels game.

The Saskatoon Blades snapped a four-game losing skid with a 4-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday but it may have come with a cost after defenceman Jake Kustra was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

It happened in the third period with the Blades leading 3-1. Kustra, 17, appeared to slip in the corner just as former Blade Cameron Hausinger made contact.

Kustra’s head slammed into the boards and he stayed down for several minutes before being taken off the ice.

Hausinger received a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

“It’s too early, and we know he’s going to be OK, that’s the big thing,” Blades head coach Dean Brockman said after the game.

Blades general manager Colin Priestner tweeted after the game that Kustra was alert and making jokes.

Kustra, who is from Yorkton, Sask., has a history of concussions, but it’s too early to know how long he’ll be sidelined.

The Blades are back in action Friday when the Moose Jaw Warriors travel to Saskatoon.

