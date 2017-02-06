Saskatoon Blades waiting for word on status of Jake Kustra

The Saskatoon Blades snapped a four-game losing skid with a 4-2 win over the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday but it may have come with a cost after defenceman Jake Kustra was taken off the ice on a stretcher.

It happened in the third period with the Blades leading 3-1. Kustra, 17, appeared to slip in the corner just as former Blade Cameron Hausinger made contact.

Kustra’s head slammed into the boards and he stayed down for several minutes before being taken off the ice.

Hausinger received a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

“It’s too early, and we know he’s going to be OK, that’s the big thing,” Blades head coach Dean Brockman said after the game.

Blades general manager Colin Priestner tweeted after the game that Kustra was alert and making jokes.

To all the @BladesHockey fans- Jake Kustra is alert, making jokes and doing much better and says thx for your wishes! pic.twitter.com/VYp1rxhWXJ — Colin Priestner (@colinpriestner) February 5, 2017

Jake is such a tough kid. A year ago we spent the night in a Med Hat hospital getting his nose realigned. He's pretty much unflappable! — Colin Priestner (@colinpriestner) February 5, 2017

Kustra, who is from Yorkton, Sask., has a history of concussions, but it’s too early to know how long he’ll be sidelined.

The Blades are back in action Friday when the Moose Jaw Warriors travel to Saskatoon.