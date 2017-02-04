Shynkaruk leads Saskatoon Blades past Red Deer Rebels 4-2 to snap four-game skid

Jesse Shynkaruk had two goals and an assist as the Saskatoon Blades doubled up the Red Deer Rebels 4-2 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing skid in Western Hockey League play.

Braylon Shmyr, on the power play, and Gage Ramsay also found the back of the net for Saskatoon (21-26-6). Logan Flodell made 22 saves.

Austin Glover and Evan Polei, shorthanded, scored for the Rebels (23-22-8). Lasse Petersen took the loss after allowing three goals on six shots in 10:22. Riley Lamb went the rest of the way and stopped 20 shots.

Blades defenceman Jake Kustra was stretchered off the ice after being hit from behind midway through the third period. Red Deer’s Cameron Hausinger, a former Blade, received a major penalty for checking to the head and a game misconduct.

Saskatoon went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Rebels were scoreless on six attempts.