Saskatoon Blades lose 5-2 at home to Regina Pats

Austin Wagner struck twice to help the Regina Pats past the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 on Friday for its seventh straight win in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Dawson Davidson, Connor Hobbs and Nick Henry supplied the rest of the offence for the Pats (36-6-7).

Bryton Sayers and Braylon Shmyr scored for Saskatoon (20-26-6).

Regina’s Jeff de Wit was ejected for checking from behind late in the third period.

The Blades host the Red Deer Rebels next on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News