Sports
February 3, 2017 11:36 pm
Updated: February 4, 2017 12:09 pm

Saskatoon Blades lose 5-2 at home to Regina Pats

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: The Regina Pats defeated the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 on Friday at SaskTel Centre. Ryan Flaherty has highlights from the game.

A A

Austin Wagner struck twice to help the Regina Pats past the Saskatoon Blades 5-2 on Friday for its seventh straight win in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Dawson Davidson, Connor Hobbs and Nick Henry supplied the rest of the offence for the Pats (36-6-7).

Bryton Sayers and Braylon Shmyr scored for Saskatoon (20-26-6).

READ MORE: Saskatoon Blades in danger of sliding out of playoff spot

Regina’s Jeff de Wit was ejected for checking from behind late in the third period.

The Blades host the Red Deer Rebels next on Saturday at SaskTel Centre.

With files from Global News

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hockey
Red Deer Rebels
Saskatoon Blades
Saskatoon Sports
SaskTel Centre
Western Hockey League
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News